Former Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa is set to become the new manager of Uruguay, a verbal agreement has been reached between the two parties.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano tweeted that it’s a ‘done deal’ and Bielsa will sign his new contract in the coming hours.

The Argentine helped guide Leeds to promotion back to the Premier League in the 2019/20 campaign, he was adored and loved by so many of the supporters. during his time there.

It will be the 67-year-old’s first job since he was sacked by Leeds in February of last year. Throughout his career as a manager, he’s been in charge of a number of teams including Lazio, Marseille, Athletic Bilbao and LOSC Lille.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola once called the ex-Leeds boss “the best coach in the world” in a press conference back in 2017.

Bielsa will have a number of names at his disposal when he takes charge of the South American nation, including the likes of Luis Suarez, Darwin Nunez and Federico Valverde.