“Find another club” – Louis Saha believes it is time for Man United star to leave Old Trafford

This summer is a big one at Man United as the Erik ten Hag looks to build a squad ready to compete for the Premier League title next season.

The Dutch coach is looking to bring in a world-class number nine during the upcoming transfer window and in addition to that, potentially a goalkeeper and midfielder.

There will also be stars going through the exit door at Old Trafford in order to raise funds and former Man United star Louis Saha believes captain Harry Maguire should be one of them.

The former striker has said that for his own benefit, the England defender needs to find a new club as this campaign has not been a good one for the centre-back.

What did Louis Saha say about Man United’s Harry Maguire

“Based on his quality, he has to find another club because this season has been awful for him,” Saha told Paddy Power via the Sunday World.

“A lot of the confidence at Manchester United comes the front line, but also the defence. We have to wait to see who will start next season alongside Lisandro Martínez and Raphaël Varane. The captain of the club has acted very professionally and did not make any noise or complaints, but it has been tough for him.”

A move would likely do Maguire the world of good this summer as he will certainly not be a starter next season. The 30-year-old needs to rediscover the form that got him a move to United and begin enjoying his football again.