Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has commented on whether a lack of Champions League football will impact their transfer window business this summer.

Speaking in his most recent press conference (as quoted by 90Min.com), this is what Klopp had to say.

He stated, “At the moment, when you talk [to a player], you realise that he’s already clarified because we can’t tell anybody that we will be definitely in Champions League next year,”

“So if he’s talking to us then it’s probably already clear that he knows about that situation. It’s obvious that we have to fight for being part of the Champions League and to fight for trophies. And if you want to be part of that, you’re more than welcome. It’s only one thing which we can’t guarantee this year and this is Champions League football.

“All the rest is the same like it was before. It’s a fantastic club with a really, really good football team and an even better one hopefully next year. So that’s it, and that’s not so difficult. I’ve barely faced the situation that you are in talks with the player and everything sounds great in the end, he says ‘ok, now, see you if that happens’.

“We’re still Liverpool and that means we are really attractive for a lot of players and we should not forget that. That’s why I’m not concerned about that fact.

“Everything is more difficult without Champions League, that’s how it is. Especially in the long term; we should not do these kind of things more often. Apart from that, it’s absolutely ok the situation we are in, from a talking point of view and from a convincing point of view.”

With a club the size and stature of Liverpool, attracting high-quality players won’t be an issue, but perhaps a number of elite talent will slip through the cracks if they don’t secure Champions League for next season.

The Reds certainly still have a chance at securing a space in the competition, they’re a point off Manchester United in fourth. However, the Red Devils do have a game in hand on them.

So, if Liverpool can gain a top four place next season then that would write off all the what-if questions thrown at Klopp.

But they do have to brace themselves, as it could be a possibility, but the size of the club and the accolades that the German has achieved at Anfield still make them an attractive prospect for a hungry footballer.