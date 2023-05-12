Pundit Ray Parlour has had his say on the recent comments made by Manchester United legend Dwight Yorke on manager Erik ten Hag.

The former Red Devils forward said that the results that the Dutchman has achieved in his first season have been “not been good enough” as quoted by TalkSport.

Parlour spoke about what Yorke had said on TalkSport and stuck up for Ten Hag, praising the job he’s done so far at Old Trafford.

He stated, “It takes time, doesn’t it? To build and try and challenge again. This transfer window when it opens in the summer is going to be interesting to see who goes where.

“They’re crying out for a striker so they’re gonna have to pay big money for a striker, I should imagine. I don’t probably agree with that. He’s won a trophy but it’s not the ideal trophy

but it’s a trophy.

“I think top four will be vital for Manchester United.”

There have certainly been bumps in the road when it comes to Ten Hag’s tenure with the club so far. Their defeat to West Ham United last Sunday is one example of that.

However, this is his first season in charge. When you Red Devils have been at their best, they’ve been immense at times.

The 53-year-old has made some bold and brave decisions already. Including the decision to not start Cristiano Ronaldo and play Luke Shaw as a centre-back.

Many may have questioned the decision at the time when they were first implemented, but the Man Utd boss has proven to be right in both of those instances.