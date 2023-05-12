Liverpool or Newcastle United would surely make sense as better destinations for Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram than Chelsea, according to CaughtOffside columnist Jonathan Johnson.

Thuram has impressed in Ligue 1 in recent times and looks one of the finest young players in Europe in his position, with a host of top clubs now looking at him ahead of the summer.

The 22-year-old could have his pick of some big names if he moves at the end of this season, but Johnson does not think it would be wise for him to accept an approach from Chelsea at this stage.

The Blues have had a difficult season and won’t be able to offer Thuram European football next season, while other recent signings of theirs have barely played since moving to Stamford Bridge.

Liverpool and Newcastle also seem to be interested and would likely be more tempting options for Thuram.

“We’ve seen Chelsea linked with three French midfield players in the form of Adrien Rabiot, Manu Kone, and Khephren Thuram ahead of this summer,” Johnson wrote.

“With top young talents like Kone and Thuram, who are looking for European football and who are likely to have other clubs in for them, it doesn’t really make sense for them to jump to a club like Chelsea, where playing time isn’t guaranteed and where there won’t be the chance to play in Europe next season.

“When you think that Kone could also have interest from PSG and Thuram’s being looked at by Liverpool and Newcastle, these would probably represent better moves for them to continue their progression.”

Liverpool need to make changes in midfield this summer, with Thuram perhaps ideal to replace some of their ageing stars, while Newcastle will also want to continue to improve their squad as they look likely to be playing in the Champions League next term.