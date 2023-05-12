Leeds hero Marcelo Bielsa has agreed to take over at his new job

It’s been a while since Marcelo Bielsa graced Elland Road with his presence and how Leeds United could do with his free-flowing brand of football right now.

The Argentinian hasn’t worked as a football manager since the Yorkshire-based club decided to dispense with his services back in February 2022.

A lot has changed for Leeds since then, and as they head into their final three games of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign, they’ll know that their English top-flight status is on the line.

Second bottom and two points from safety, Leeds have somehow got to get at least one win against either Newcastle United, West Ham United or Tottenham Hotspur to give themselves any chance of staying up.

Given that they’ve only won one in the last eight and that was against fellow strugglers Nottingham Forest, that could be a really tall order for Sam Allardyce, but that’s the challenge he and his players face.

Bielsa, by contrast, needn’t worry about club football any longer. The stress of promotion and relegation is about to be replaced by the stress of qualifying for the Copa America and the World Cup.

That’s because, as the Daily Mail note, the 67-year-old has accepted the position of national team manager for Uruguay.

His contract will run up to the 2026 World Cup, and if he can be half as successful and inventive as he’s been at the clubs he’s managed, Uruguayans are in for a treat.