Leeds midfielder admits his career is on the line after this season

Leeds United midfielder Adam Forshaw believes his career is on the line over the remainder of the season as the Yorkshire club look to stay in the Premier League.

The 31-year-old’s contract is due to expire at the end of the current season and he has played just 10 times throughout the campaign due to injuries.

Setbacks have been a big part of Forshaw’s career at Leeds having made just 44 senior appearances for the club over the course of the past three seasons.

Now the midfielder has told Leeds Live that he knows his “career is on the line” throughout the remainder of the season as he is fighting not only to stay at Leed but to impress potential new clubs also.

Forshaw admitted that he is fully aware his career could be determined by his displays in the next three games, stating: “I do feel a pressure and a responsibility. I’m trying my hardest to help as much as possible, but I wouldn’t now put myself back in if it wasn’t right. My career is on the line a little bit as well. I do physically feel good, ready to help.”