Leeds United expected to sell £25m signing next month

The threat of relegation is real for Leeds United and should that come to fruition, three stars are tipped to leave the Premier League club this summer.

According to a report from Calciomercato, the Italian outlet has stated that Gnonto, Aaronson and Sinisterra could all depart Elland Road over the summer if the club go down and provide bargain signings for other clubs.

Lots of players at Leeds will not want to play in the Championship but out of the three, the Yorkshire club could struggle to find a buyer for Aaronson.

The midfielder joined from Red Bull Salzburg last summer for £25m and after a positive start at the Premier League club, his influence faded as the season progressed.

The 22-year-old certainly has talent but at present, it is hard to see what level the American belongs at after struggling this season in the Premier League.