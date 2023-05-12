Wilfried Zaha is said to be leaving Crystal Palace this summer and become a free agent, with his contract up at the end of the season.

Football Insider has claimed that there have been talks about a new deal but Zaha and his representatives are not close to agreeing on a new deal.

This season the Ivorian has nine goal contributions with the Eagles this season and has played 457 times in all competitions for the club across his career.

His current manager Roy Hodgson has praised him in the past, once describing him as “excellent” as quoted by Football365.com.

With his consistent output for Palace, Zaha’s departure would be a tremendous loss, especially when you consider that they won’t make a single penny from him

The money they might’ve made from a potential sale could well have helped them rebuild and improve the current Eagles squad.

There’s an argument to be made that he will go down as Palace’s best-ever player, which is certainly a huge compliment when you consider the likes of Ian Wright have played for them in the past.