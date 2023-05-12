Major blow for Man United as first-choice attacker injured ahead of Wolves clash

Manchester United have been dealt an untimely injury blow after Erik Ten Hag revealed attacker Marcus Rashford is a doubt to face Wolves this weekend.

Looking to finish inside the Premier League’s top four and qualify for next season’s Champions League, the Red Devils, once firm favourites, now find themselves under immense pressure from fifth-place rivals Liverpool.

Set to play Wolves next, Ten Hag will know that with his side just one point clear of Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool, anything less than a win on Saturday could prove disastrous to his hopes of playing European football next season.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, as quoted by The Athletic, about which players could feature this weekend, Ten Hag confirmed that defender Raphael Varane has returned from his recent injury.

“Varane is back,” the Dutchman said.

However, going on to deliver the bad news that Rashford could be missing, Ten Hag added: “Rashford is doubtful. He has a problem, an injury on his leg. He is a big question mark for tomorrow but we are happy to have Rapha back.”

When pressed on the extent of his number 10’s injury, the United boss said: “As I say, he is doubtful, more than doubtful. A big question mark.”

Manchester United’s league game against Wolves, which will be played at Old Trafford, is scheduled to kick off at 3 p.m. (UK time) but will not be broadcast live on TV.