Manchester United are said to be watching Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic.

According to Football Insider, Man United are looking at central midfielders this summer and it appears as if Kovacic is one of their targets.

His agents were supposedly looking to hold talks with Chelsea about his future last month, but they were also trying to have conversations with the Red Devils, Manchester City and Liverpool as per 90Min.com.

The 29-year-old usually plays as a central midfielder, but can also be deployed in a more defensive or attacking role when called upon.

If Man United are looking for players in that area, then perhaps they’re enticed by the versatility and experience that the Croatian could offer them.

Should he make the move to Old Trafford, the Blues ace would be an improvement on some of their options in midfield including Fred and Scott McTominay.

However, we feel that the Red Devils shouldn’t solely rely on the former Champions League winner to bolster the middle of the parj.

With manager Erik ten Hag looking to build a title-contending side in the near future, he’ll need to add a few high-quality players in that area to give them a fighting chance.