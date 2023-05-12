Man United takeover hopeful now set to enter formal talks with the Glazer family

The time has seemingly come for Manchester United’s owners, the Glazer family, to enter into formal talks with one of the bidders hopeful of taking over the ownership of the club.

It’s already been a long and arduous process to get to this point, given that the Glazers appear to have dragged things out for months.

With the end of the 2022/23 Premier League season just a few games away, it’s imperative that any deal is agreed quickly, given that first-team manager, Erik ten Hag, will need to understand exactly how much money he will have available in order to buy players in the summer transfer window, which opens for business in six months time.

According to talkSPORT, Sir Jim Ratcliffe will now enter into those formal talks, which means that Sheikh Jassim would appear to be out of the running to buy the Red Devils.

Albeit, the article also says that Ratcliffe hasn’t actually been named as the ‘preferred’ bidder, which could hint at more stalling tactics by the current owners.

For the benefit of all concerned, clarity would be welcomed in order for everyone to move forward.

There’s little doubt that United have the right man for the job in ten Hag, but his efforts and influence will be undermined and significantly diluted if the current status quo remains for much longer.