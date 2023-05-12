Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen has been identified as a summer target for Manchester United with David de Gea’s future uncertain.

This is according to the Manchester Evening News, who say that Verbruggen is the main No.1 target to replace the Spaniard at Old Trafford.

De Gea, despite still possessing elite shot-stopping abilities, has been partial to quite a few blunders this season, most recently last Sunday against West Ham when he let Said Benrahma’s long-range effort squeeze through his grasp and into the goal.

Many have called for the 32-year old to be replaced, with his error-prone performances not in line with his £375,000 p/week wage (per Capology).

Verbruggen has made 37 appearances in all competitions for Anderlecht this season and was given his debut for the club two years ago by Vincent Kompany, who this year got Burnley promoted to the Premier League.

Valued at just €5million by Transfermarkt, United could certainly take a punt on the 20-year old and hope that he has a similar rise to greatness in the same way de Gea did when he arrived at Old Trafford as a 20-year old himself in 2011.