Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has been linked with a move to the Premier League at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has established himself as a reliable defender for the Italian club and he has helped Napoli win the league title this year. His performances have attracted the attention of Manchester United and the Red Devils are currently locked in talks to sign him.

Players like Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof could leave the club at the end of the season owing to the lack of playing time and the Red Devils will have to bring in quality alternatives.

Kim Min-jae certainly has the quality and the physicality to thrive in English football. The South Korean international could prove to be a quality partner for Raphael Varane, and Lisandro Martinez.

According to a report from Corriere Dello Sport (h/t SportWitness), Manchester United are currently in advanced talks with the defender’s representatives and it remains to be seen whether they can get a deal done.

Kim Min-jae reportedly has a release clause in his contract (around €50-60m) which comes into effect on the 1st of July and the Red Devils are now waiting to present an offer.

Manchester United have shown a lot of improvement under Erik ten Hag the season and they are expected to compete for the major trophies next year. They have already won the English League Cup this season.

Signing a quality defender like Kim Min-jae will only improve them further and help them bridge the gap with clubs like Arsenal.