Newcastle United are interested in signing Rodrigo De Paul at the end of the season.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from Spain and the Magpies are prepared to pay around €40 million for him. A report from the Fichajes claims that De Paul is unlikely to improve any further at 28 and Atletico Madrid are prepared to cash in on him.

Newcastle United have been lacking in options in the middle of the park and De Paul would be a quality acquisition.

The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at the English club.

The Argentine international could partner Bruno Guimaraes at the heart of the midfield and he will add a physical presence and defensive cover to the Newcastle midfield.

De Paul recently helped Argentina win the World Cup title and he has the ability to thrive in the Premier League as well.

Newcastle will need to improve the squad during the summer transfer window, especially if they manage to finish in the top four. Competing in the Champions League means Newcastle will be up against top-quality teams every week and they need a better set of players in order to compete at a higher level.

In addition to that, they will have to navigate more fixtures and a deeper squad would be helpful.

De Paul has the experience of competing at a high level with Atletico Madrid and his experience and quality could prove to be priceless for the Magpies.