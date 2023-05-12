Newcastle United are reportedly very interested in bringing RB Leipzig’s Dominik Szoboszlai to St. James’ Park this summer and are willing to spend big to land the midfielder.

According to the Hungarian outfit Nemzeti Sport, the Premier League side are desperate to land the playmaker and are willing to offer him £10million-a-year (£190k-a-week). The 22-year-old is reported to be the Magpies’ number-one target for the upcoming transfer window as they look to strengthen their midfielder ahead of the new campaign.

Leipzig are said to want around €70m (£61m) for Szoboszlai, a fee Newcastle would be willing to pay should they secure Champions League qualification between now and the end of the season.

Szoboszlai would be a fantastic addition for Eddie Howe as the Hungary international is a very gifted individual. The Magpies also have James Maddison on their list and it can be expected to see one of them on Tyneside next season.