Opinion: Tottenham are heading down the same managerial path as before and it will end in disaster again

There’s no doubt that Tottenham Hotspur chairman, Daniel Levy, has to get the new first-team managerial appointment spot on, however, his dilly-dallying is reminiscent of what happened not so long ago and it will surely end in disaster again for the north London outfit.

It may well be that any potential new incumbent is waiting to see whereabouts Spurs finish in the English top-flight before committing themselves to an immediate future at White Hart Lane.

After all, it’s entirely possible that Tottenham won’t even make it into the European placings if results in the final few games go against them and that’s not a particularly attractive proposition.

Notwithstanding that, Levy really needs to get the ducks aligned and be ready to make the best decision at a moment’s notice.

Not dilly-dally like he did back in 2021 over whether it would be Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso or Nuno Espirito Santo to take the reins, and then very quickly realised his mistake.

Julian Nagelsmann has been ruled out of the job on Friday, and there aren’t too many standout candidates for the position.

With the end of the 2022/23 season looming and the summer transfer window just around the corner, time is very much of the essence.

A managerial team has to be in place quickly in order to assess the relative merits and demerits of the squad, to understand how much there will be to spend in the transfer window and to find out how likely it is that Harry Kane can be persuaded to stay at the club.

If Levy doesn’t act quickly, he’ll only have himself to blame if everything unravels again.