Former Tottenham Hotspur Sporting Director Fabio Paratici recommended Dusan Vlahovic to Chairman Daniel Levy when the forward was at ACF Fiorentina.

The Telegraph claimed that Paratici made the Vlahovic suggestion back in 2021 when there were doubts surrounding the future of Harry Kane.

In January 2021, the Serbian would join Juventus for a fee of around £66.6 million. Since the switch, he’s netted 22 times in 66 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions.

Paritici left his role last month after his appeal to a 30-month ban was rejected. He was found guilty of false accounting by an Italian court from his time at Juventus.

Kane’s future with Tottenham is once again in doubt, but The Mirror has reported recently that there’s a feeling that he could end up staying with the club.

If the England forward were to leave in the next window, we suspect that Vlahovic would probably not be keen on a move to Spurs.

It’s uncertain whether the club will be playing in the Champions League next season and that could have an impact on who they can bring in this summer.