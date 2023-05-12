Paratici recommended 23 y/o forward to Levy when he was at Spurs

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Former Tottenham Hotspur Sporting Director Fabio Paratici recommended Dusan Vlahovic to Chairman Daniel Levy when the forward was at ACF Fiorentina.

The Telegraph claimed that Paratici made the Vlahovic suggestion back in 2021 when there were doubts surrounding the future of Harry Kane.

In January 2021, the Serbian would join Juventus for a fee of around £66.6 million. Since the switch, he’s netted 22 times in 66 appearances for the Old Lady in all competitions.

Dusan Vlahovic

Paritici left his role last month after his appeal to a 30-month ban was rejected. He was found guilty of false accounting by an Italian court from his time at Juventus.

Kane’s future with Tottenham is once again in doubt, but The Mirror has reported recently that there’s a feeling that he could end up staying with the club.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham fans will be annoyed as player spotted at another match on Thursday
Pundit claims City should propose swap deal plus cash to land Declan Rice
Video: Julian Nagelsmann will not be the new Tottenham Hotspur manager

If the England forward were to leave in the next window, we suspect that Vlahovic would probably not be keen on a move to Spurs.

It’s uncertain whether the club will be playing in the Champions League next season and that could have an impact on who they can bring in this summer.

More Stories daniel levy Dusan Vlahovic Fabio Paratici

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.