Pochettino could stop Premier League club’s desire to keep hold of Chelsea star for another four years

Although he’s yet to be announced as the new Chelsea manager from the 2023/24 season, it would appear to be a foregone conclusion that Mauricio Pochettino will take the reins from Frank Lampard at Stamford Bridge.

The Argentinian, should he step into Lampard’s shoes, certainly has work to do in order to not only trim his squad, but also to ensure that those players which remain are of the standard which be believes will best serve the Blues.

With so many players in the first-team squad at present, it meant that some could head out on loan deals, and one player that has done remarkably well is young Levi Colwill.

The 20-year-old has been on loan at Brighton and Hove Albion and has made such an impression that the club want to keep him for another four years according to the Evening Standard.

Although the outlet note that Colwill could be behind other established names should he return to west London, that doesn’t take into account what Pochettino’s intentions would be.

Given that defensively, two of their players in Thiago Silva and Kalidou Koulibaly are over 30, the Argentinian may well decide that bringing Colwill into the starting XI offers the club more value, and the manager a more athletic option on the left side of central defence.

“I would like to work with him for another two, three, four years,” Brighton’s manager, Roberto De Zerbi said in his pre-match press conference ahead of the Arsenal game.

“It’s difficult to find a another centre-back, left centre-back, with his quality.

“He’s a good guy, I think he’s improving a lot. This year his improvement has been fantastic. I hope he can stay with us.”

The player’s own desire will surely be taken into account before any decision is made too.