TalkSport pundit Jamie O’Hara has said that Manchester City should offer £60 million plus Kalvin Phillips to lure Declan Rice away from West Ham United.

Sky Sports News have recently claimed that Arsenal are the favourites to land Rice ahead of the summer transfer window.

Speaking to TalkSport, O’Hara believes that the Hammers would accept the aforementioned offer plus Phillips if City were to offer it to them.

He stated, “Man City? Swap deal for Kalvin Phillips. It hasn’t worked out for Kalvin Phillips. Might be one where West Ham go ‘I tell you what, we’ll take that.’ £60m and Kalvin Phillips. They’ll take £60m and Kalvin Phillips, absolutely.”

With Rice being a wanted man this summer, it will likely take more than that for him to join a new club. The idea of cash plus a replacement isn’t necessarily a ludicrous idea, but the fee would probably have to be a lot more.

Offering Phillips would make a lot of sense and would be a like-for-like replacement for the 24-year-old. The former Leeds United man has struggled for game time at City and may feel he can get more consistent opportunities elsewhere.

However, Man City already have a fantastic holding midfielder in the form of Rodri. Adding Rice to the equation could cause conflict as one or both of them may feel that they should be playing more often.