Chelsea should include Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku in an offer to sign Declan Rice.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker and CaughtOffside columnist Stan Collymore, who believes the Blues’ need to trim their squad could boost their chances of signing West Ham’s captain.

After enjoying several impressive seasons with the Hammers, Rice, 24, is expected to be one of this summer’s biggest transfer sagas.

Determined to get a hefty sum for their best player, West Ham, according to Sky Sports, are only willing to part ways with their skipper if a top club offers at least £120m.

And while the likes of Chelsea can afford to meet the Hammers’ valuation, Collymore thinks the Londoners should take advantage of their need to offload several of their own players.

Interestingly, the ex-pro has suggested that Gallagher, as well as the out-of-favour Lukaku, could be offered to West Ham as an incentive for their rivals to allow Rice to return to his old club.

“When it comes to Chelsea making a cash-plus player offer, they could do it – we know how many players they’ve got to get rid of this summer,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“I wonder if Todd Boehly will think about including Conor Gallagher and Romelu Lukaku in exchange for Rice.”

Gallagher, although rumoured to be available this summer, is not as likely to leave Stamford Bridge as Lukaku is. Following the Belgian’s public falling out with the club last year, it seems unimaginable that he’ll ever play for the club again, and a move to West Ham would certainly raise a lot of eyebrows.

