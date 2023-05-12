Romelu Lukaku might have a future at Chelsea following latest news

The future of Romelu Lukaku is up in the air as the Belgian striker is expected back at Chelsea during the summer for pre-season training.

According to the Mirror, Lukaku will return to Chelsea this summer and there is a real chance the Belgium international could rebuild his career at Stamford Bridge under Mauricio Pochettino.

The report states that the striker will hold talks with the Argentine coach over his future and will take part in pre-season training with the West London club. After this a decision will be made and it is one that could save the Blues a lot of money.

Lukaku has spent the current campaign on loan with Inter Milan but it is believed that the Serie A giants have no plans to make an offer to sign the striker permanently due to their financial issues.

This season has not gone to plan for the 29-year-old as he has missed a lot of action due to injury issues. The Inter star has scored 10 goals across 30 appearances this season and will be hoping for better during the upcoming campaign.

It is uncertain what shirt Lukaku will be wearing for that campaign but there is now a chance that it could be Chelsea.