Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has hinted that young midfielder Sam Greenwood could be given a chance against Newcastle United at the weekend.

The 21-year-old has struggled for game time under the previous manager Javi Gracia. Greenwood made just one appearance as a substitute under the former Leeds manager and he will be hoping to get his career back on track under Allardyce.

The 21-year-old did reasonably well under Jesse Marsch and he could be an important player for Leeds United in the remaining games of the season. He will add work ethic, creativity and presence in the middle of the park.

“Everyone has trained well enough to be involved. We will make a couple of changes against Newcastle but you’ll have to wait and see when we name the team,” Allardyce said when asked if Greenwood could start this weekend.

Leeds are currently fighting for their survival in the Premier League and they will be desperate to finish the season strongly and secure their status as a top-flight club.

Greenwood will be hungry to prove himself at this level and his determination to succeed will be a bonus for Leeds.

A positive result against Newcastle United could be a huge boost for Leeds and it remains to be seen whether Allardyce can mastermind a morale-boosting victory against the Magpies.