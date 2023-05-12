Southampton could let highest paid player in their history join Newcastle at the end of the season

Whilst it isn’t expected to be a summer of transfer upheaval for Eddie Howe and Newcastle United, if good enough players become available at the right price, the Magpies have to be interested.

With four games left to go of their Premier League season against Leeds United, Brighton and Hove Albion, Leicester City and Chelsea, Newcastle find themselves in third place, just two points ahead of Man United and three in front of Liverpool.

They’re on the cusp of their first Champions League campaign in years but they can still be overtaken by both north west giants, so Howe will expect total concentration on the job in hand.

Assuming that the club are able to hold their nerve in these final few games, it’s obvious that there will need to be some strengthening of the squad in certain positions.

One player that could well be on his way to St. James’ Park, particularly if his Southampton side are relegated, is James Ward-Prowse.

More Stories / Latest News “I was one of his critics” – Arsenal legend admits he was wrong about “brilliant” midfielder Video: David Moyes reveals his hopes for West Ham captain Declan Rice Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to answer journalist’s question ahead of Arsenal’s must-win game against Brighton

According to The Athletic, he is the Saints highest-paid player in their history (Spotrac put his salary at £100,000 per week), and the outlet suggests that his hire is likely to come down to a straight shoot out between Newcastle and Aston Villa.

Were that to be the case, you’d have to put the Magpies as favourites simply because of their participation in the premier European competition, and Ward-Prowse would absolutely add quality to Howe’s midfield dynamic.