Tottenham Hotspur has held discussions with a number of candidates over their vacant Sporting Director role.

According to Football Insider, Spurs have spoken with Lee Dykes, the technical director of Brentford and Chairman Daniel Levy is said to be an admirer of his. They’ve also been in talks with Joahnnes Spors, the Global Sporting Director of 777 Partners.

The same outlet also claims that Levy wants to find a new candidate for this role as soon as possible.

Fabio Paratici was the last man to have this role, but he recently stood down from the position. He was found guilty of false accounting from his time with Juventus and then stepped away from the Tottenham role after his appeal was rejected.

With the club also searching for a new manager, having no Sporting Director could have an impact on the potential candidates they wish to attract.

It would be understandable if a number of high-quality managers were put off by the fact that Tottenham seems to not have a clear strategy going into the summer transfer window.