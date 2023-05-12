The Football Writers’ Association name unsurprising Men’s Footballer of the Year winner

The Football Writers’ Association have named Man City’s Erling Haaland as their Men’s Footballer of the Year for the 2022/23 campaign after a stellar first season in the Premier League.

The Norway international arrived on the shores of England last summer after completing a move from Borussia Dortmund for £51m and that has proven to be a bargain as the striker is spearheading Man City’s charge towards a historic treble.

Haaland has scored 51 goals in all competitions for City this season and his 35 goals in the Premier League is now the record for the most in a single season.

Therefore, the winner of this year’s FWA Men’s Footballer of the Year is not a surprise, although there were other worthy winners.

BREAKING NEWS – Erling Haaland and Sam Kerr are this year’s Footballer of the Year and Women's Footballer of the Year. Congratulations to the @ManCity and @ChelseaFCW

players. More to follow, full details on our website: https://t.co/NkyhxCyToR #FOTY75 pic.twitter.com/GVW7DxYT2s — The Football Writers' Association (@theofficialfwa) May 12, 2023

Haaland received 82 per cent of the FWA vote, ahead of Arsenal duo Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard to win the award.

The Arsenal captain would also have been a worthy winner as the midfielder has stepped up massively this season since being given the armband by Mikel Arteta.

The Norway international has played a huge role in propelling Arsenal into a title race this season but it looks like his fellow countryman is going to prevent them from getting their hands on the trophy and has also pipped him to the FWA individual award.