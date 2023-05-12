Tottenham and Chelsea to battle it out for €38m World Cup winner

Tottenham and Chelsea head into the summer transfer window with a goalkeeper being one of their priorities and Aston Villa’s Emi Martinez is said to be high on both London club’s lists.

The Argentina international’s status in the sport has increased rapidly in recent years and his value has skyrocketed since playing a pivotal role in helping Argentina win their third World Cup last year.

Heading into the upcoming transfer window Premier League giants Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham are all in the market for a new goalkeeper and all three are said to be interested in Martinez, reports Todofichajes.

However, the report states that Tottenham are in the lead at present and have already made contact with the Aston Villa star over a potential move.

Aston Villa are said to be looking for at least €38m for the World Cup winner, reports Todofichajes, a fee any of the three clubs will have no problem paying.

Martinez would be a great signing for any of the clubs but being a former Arsenal star, a move to either Tottenham or Chelsea will likely not go down well with fans of the Gunners.