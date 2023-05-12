Tottenham set to complete their first signing of the summer in £30.5m deal

It’s been a pretty shocking end to their 2022/23 Premier League campaign, but Tottenham Hotspur could end the season by sealing a deal with a player for a £30.5m fee.

It was revealed earlier on Friday by Sky Sports News that Julian Nagelsmann was not going to be the new Spurs manager, and that news is unlikely to have pacified supporters who have had to endure another season without silverware, Antonio Conte hurling truth bombs in press conferences, and Cristian Stellini getting everything just about as wrong as he possibly could in the short space of time he was placed in charge.

Ryan Mason has steadied the ship somewhat, but his tenure is merely papering over the cracks of an almighty chasm at White Hart Lane.

Daniel Levy will need to get his act together for any number of reasons, including ensuring that Harry Kane stays at the club for the foreseeable future – even if that seems unlikely at this point.

At least it appears that one player will remain with the club at the end of his loan spell.

According to The Sun, it seems that Juventus’ Dejan Kulusevski will remain in north London, the outlet citing reports in Italy as having noted that the north Londoners are keen to complete a £30.5m if they finish in the Champions League spots.

Should it happen, that’ll be one piece of good news which will hopefully be the first of many.