Video: David Moyes reveals his hopes for West Ham captain Declan Rice

There are just three games left of West Ham United’s domestic season, and though the Hammers are likely safe from relegation already, three more points would guarantee David Moyes’ side will stay in the Premier League for at least one more season.

One thing that isn’t guaranteed is whether club captain, Declan Rice, will still be at the club next season, and Moyes was asked in his pre-match press conference for the Brentford game what the situation was.

He could only say that he hoped Rice would stay but understood there was a chance he could leave.

