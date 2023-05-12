Video: David Moyes reveals his hopes for West Ham captain Declan Rice

There are just three games left of West Ham United’s domestic season, and though the Hammers are likely safe from relegation already, three more points would guarantee David Moyes’ side will stay in the Premier League for at least one more season.

One thing that isn’t guaranteed is whether club captain, Declan Rice, will still be at the club next season, and Moyes was asked in his pre-match press conference for the Brentford game what the situation was.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to answer journalist’s question ahead of Arsenal’s must-win game against Brighton Arteta sings the praises of Brighton ahead of PL clash this weekend Arsenal one of six Premier League clubs scouting La Liga midfielder

He could only say that he hoped Rice would stay but understood there was a chance he could leave.

"We honestly hope that Declan stays" David Moyes says his focus is fully on keeping West Ham in the Premier League and admits the club are planning for life with or without Declan Rice ? pic.twitter.com/WQwnyP7Fer — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports