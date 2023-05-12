Video: Julian Nagelsmann will not be the new Tottenham Hotspur manager

In news that might surprise supporters of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, it’s been announced that Julian Nagelsmann will not be the new manager of the north London outfit.

Interestingly, Sky Sports News said that the club have never even met with the German despite widespread reports, and that they also have no plans to meet with him in the future.

That means that the likes of Luis Enrique and Oliver Glasner can re-enter the conversation for a managerial position that Daniel Levy knows he has to fill quickly and with absolutely the right candidate.

BREAKING! Julian Nagelsmann is not in consideration for the vacant Tottenham Hotspur Head Coach role.

Pictures from Sky Sports News