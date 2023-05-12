Video: Jurgen Klopp in no mood to tolerate reporter’s banal question on Liverpool’s Mo Salah

During his pre-match press conference for the Leicester City game, Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, was clearly in no mood to tolerate having to answer questions he’d heard many times before.

One unlucky reporter certainly felt the German’s wrath when he asked if Mo Sarah’s achievements were being overlooked.

Though he didn’t quite shut down the man in question and proceeded to discuss the subject for 40 seconds, it was clear that he would rather have been talking about pretty much anything else.

?? "Maybe from you" Jurgen Klopp shuts down reporters question of Mo Salah's achievements being overlooked ?? pic.twitter.com/qRylW4NHrV — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) May 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports