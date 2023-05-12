Video: Liverpool star spotted leaving hospital on crutches with season over

The season of Thiago Alcantara has already come to an end as the midfielder has undergone surgery on his hip and the 32-year-old was spotted leaving a hospital in Barcelona on crutches this week.
The former Bayern Munich star decided surgery was the best way to fix his long-term hip issue earlier this month and the midfielder is expected to be back in time for Liverpool’s pre-season camp in July.
Thiago was spotted leaving a hospital in Barcelona this week and was stopped by fans for pictures as the veteran star used crutches to ease the workload on his recovering hip.
Thiago leaving hospital in Barcelona today on crutches ? pic.twitter.com/Hui1TTCOWs
— Anfield Edition (@AnfieldEdition) May 11, 2023