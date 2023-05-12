Video: Man City given timely boost ahead of Everton test

With four games left of their 2022/23 season to go, Pep Guardiola’s Man City side are on the cusp of another Premier League title, and they’ve been handed a boost ahead of their must-win game against a resurgent Everton side.

When Toffee’s manager, Sean Dyche, spoke with the media in his pre-match press conference, he announced that Seamus Coleman would be out for the rest of the season after undergoing an operation.

Coleman has long been Everton’s beating heart, and his omission, whilst not unexpected, will surely delight Guardiola.

? “Hopefully it’ll be a straightforward recovery & all being well, should be fit for next season” ? Sean Dyche says Seamus Coleman has had a successful operation before saying he’s had discussions with the #EFC captain about staying at Goodison Park ?? #?? #EVEMCI pic.twitter.com/0GaoK9TS41 — BBC Sport Merseyside (@bbcmerseysport) May 12, 2023

Pictures via BBC Sport