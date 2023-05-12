Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to answer journalist’s question ahead of Arsenal’s must-win game against Brighton

Ahead of Arsenal’s must-win Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, wasn’t playing ball with journalists at his pre-match press conference.

Things weren’t as heated as they appeared, however, with the Spaniard simply refusing to answer the question as to how proud he was of his players until the end of the season.

By then, Arsenal will know if they’ve somehow managed to pip Man City to the post or if they’ll have to be content with their current runners-up position in the Premier League.

