Video: Mikel Arteta refuses to answer journalist’s question ahead of Arsenal’s must-win game against Brighton

Ahead of Arsenal’s must-win Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion, Gunners manager, Mikel Arteta, wasn’t playing ball with journalists at his pre-match press conference.

Things weren’t as heated as they appeared, however, with the Spaniard simply refusing to answer the question as to how proud he was of his players until the end of the season.

By then, Arsenal will know if they’ve somehow managed to pip Man City to the post or if they’ll have to be content with their current runners-up position in the Premier League.

?? "How proud are you of the way this team has progressed?" Mikel Arteta ?? "I will answer that question at the end of the season." ?pic.twitter.com/W43kNQL7Xn — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2023

Pictures from Sky Sports