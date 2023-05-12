Video: Mixed injury news for Lampard as Chelsea prepare for Forest visit

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard certainly wasn’t full of the joys during his pre-match press conference for the game against Nottingham Forest, and that could be due in part to some mixed injury updates received on his players.

Ben Chilwell is definitely out along with Mason Mount, Reece James and Marc Cucurella, whilst Kalidou Koulibaly trained but is by no means a guaranteed started for the Saturday afternoon fixture.

At least Wesley Fofana has been passed fit to give Lampard something to smile about.

? Koulibaly Frank Lampard gives team updates on Chelsea ?pic.twitter.com/0zb8ikMQoa — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) May 12, 2023

