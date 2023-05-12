On Thursday night, West Ham earned a 2-1 comeback win over AZ Alkmaar in the Europa Conference League, but it seems that one of their players was elsewhere.

David Moyes’ side have been like Jekyll and Hyde this season, with their domestic form in the Premier League and cup competitions nothing like that which they’ve displayed in Europe.

The Hammers go into this weekend’s fixture against Brentford knowing that they still ideally need one more win in 2022/23 to guarantee their English top-flight safety for another campaign.

In the Europa Conference League, the east Londoners just need a draw in the Netherlands next Thursday in order to progress to a winnable final against either of Fiorentina or Basel.

One player who won’t be able to help them get there because he’s injured at the moment is Italian striker, Gianluca Scamacca.

The towering centre-forward hasn’t really blossomed in the Premier League, and at the time of writing, WhoScored note that he only has three goals in the top-flight this season – and hasn’t found the net domestically since scoring at Leeds on January 4.

That kind of output was always likely to see the club try and recoup as much as they can for the player and ship him out in the summer.

If that scenario was ever in doubt, the fact he was spotted at the Roma vs Leverkusen Europa League game, per SiamolaRoma, when he should’ve been at the London Stadium cheering his team-mates on, has put the final nail in his coffin.