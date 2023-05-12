West Ham United have been linked with a move for the Valencia midfielder Yunus Musah and goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili.

Musah has been an important first-team player for the Spanish club this season and West Ham have regularly scouted the former Arsenal Academy graduate as per Eldesmarque.

It remains to be seen whether they must follow up on their interest with a concrete proposal at the end of the season.

The American international is undoubtedly a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him as he could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for West Ham.

The Hammers might need to replace Declan Rice at the end of the season and Musah would be a solid long-term investment for them.

Rice wants to join the club in the Champions League and he has been linked with clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea.

The opportunity to showcase his qualities in the Premier League could be an attractive option for Musah and he could be tempted to join West Ham.

Furthermore, Valencia are fighting for their survival in the Spanish league and a move to West Ham could be the ideal next step in the American’s career.

On the other hand, experienced goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski is in the twilight years of his contract and he will be out of contract this summer. West Ham must look to bring in a long-term alternative. Mamardashvili has done quite well in the Spanish league and he seems like an ideal option to replace the Polish goalkeeper.

Clubs like Leicester City and Crystal Palace have been keeping tabs on the two players as well and it remains to be seen whether West Ham can get ahead of the competition and secure their services.