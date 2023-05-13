So far so good for Eddie Howe and his Newcastle players, and with Champions League qualification in mind, the Magpies should be planning for next season.

Recruitment at the club since Howe and his backroom team came to St. James’ Park has been on point for the most part, though if they want to improve further, they need to be shopping at the top table.

That means looking to bring in a player up front that’s a guarantee of goals.

In 2022/23, Callum Wilson has 17 with Miguel Almiron next in line with 11 per BBC Sport.

By contrast, Brentford’s Ivan Toney has 21 so far (BBC Sport), and it’s perhaps with that in mind why his manager, Thomas Frank, believes he’s worth £100m, in quotes tweeted by Fabrizio Romano.

Thomas Frank: “Ivan Toney can be worth £100m in my opinion. What would you pay for a striker that guarantees you 20 plus goals? 20 goals for a mid table club, what can he do at a bigger club?”. ?? “He can mature like a fine wine”. pic.twitter.com/PJMXPhZ660 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 13, 2023

That’s not a fee that would necessarily scare off the Magpies, with the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) thought to have a huge wealth of resources.

Whether Howe believes that the striker would be a good enough addition to his side is another discussion entirely.

Callum Wilson is getting no younger of course, and it’s hard to imagine someone like Harry Kane moving to the north east, so perhaps there is an opportunity there for Toney to become the new darling of the St. James’ Park terraces.

They do love a centre-forward in that part of the world and it’s a move that you would think would appeal to the striker if Newcastle come calling.