Lionel Messi’s relationship with PSG fans seems to have hit rock bottom.

The Argentine was recently suspended by the club after he made an unauthorized trip to Saudi Arabia in May. While he returned to the squad after apologizing to the club and the fans, his position at the club has deteriorated.

Despite Messi starting for PSG in their recent game against Ajaccio, he was subjected to loud jeers and whistles from the fans throughout the first half. It is a shocking turn of events for a player who is considered one of the greatest of all time.

Watch below:

? The Parisian starting lineup for #PSGACA at the Parc des Princes. ? ? Kick off at 9 p.m.!#AllezParis ?? pic.twitter.com/62YXSuJOZX — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) May 13, 2023

DUELO DE HINCHADAS: UNA PARTE SILBA, LA OTRA GRITA POR MESSI… ? Mirá la #Ligue1 por #ESPNenStarPlus pic.twitter.com/THlRY8XE6S — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) May 13, 2023

??”The football world will never forget that (PSG fans whistled Messi). They will be left with a type of stain that never leaves.” @arevalo_martin ???? pic.twitter.com/hcTgpNKZBO — All About Argentina ??? (@AlbicelesteTalk) May 13, 2023

Messi’s contract with PSG expires at the end of June, and it seems likely that he will leave the club. While there have been reports that Barcelona is hoping to bring him back, the club’s financial situation might make that impossible.

Other clubs have also been linked with a move for the Argentine, including Saudi club Al-Hilal, which would see him play in the same league as Cristiano Ronaldo, who completed a move to Al-Nassr earlier this season.

It remains to be seen what Messi’s next move will be, but his relationship with PSG fans has certainly taken a hit in recent weeks.