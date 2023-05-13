Arsenal preparing offer to lure key Crystal Palace star to the Emirates in bargain deal

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an offer to present to Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha as the Gunners try and convince the winger to move to the Emirates this summer.

After nine years with the Eagles, the upcoming transfer window looks like the one in which Zaha leaves Selhurst Park as the 30-year-old’s contract at the club comes to an end.

Throughout those years, one club that has often been linked to the winger is Arsenal and according to Football Insider, the North London club are preparing an offer to present to the Ivory Coast international this summer.

Upon their return to the Champions League next season, Mikel Arteta is looking to add more firepower to his squad ahead of the 2023/24 campaign and with Zaha being a free agent, this will save some funds to spend elsewhere.

Crystal Palace have held talks with Zaha over a new deal, but the Ivory Coast international is keen to challenge himself elsewhere next season, states the report.

Chelsea and Marseille are also interested in signing the 30-year-old and could challenge Arsenal for his signature over the coming months. It is uncertain what Zaha wants to do with his future but it seems the winger is not short of options.