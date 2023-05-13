Arsenal will have to pay €35 million for 19-goal target this summer

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the Lens striker Lois Openda.

The 23-year-old Belgian has been a key player for the French club and he has 19 goals across all competitions.

The Belgian is highly rated around Europe and he has a big future ahead of him. He could prove to be a solid, long-term acquisition for Arsenal. As per Fichajes, the striker could be available for a fee of around €35 million this summer.

It is no secret that the Gunners will have to add more attacking quality to their squad and the Openda could prove to be a superb long-term investment for them.

The 23-year-old could compete with Gabriel Jesus for the starting spot in the coming seasons and he could share the goal-scoring burden with the Brazilian.

Arsenal have had an excellent season so far and they are still very much in the title race. The Gunners will be hoping to build on that and compete for major trophies next year.

They are set to return to the UEFA Champions League and Arsenal will need a bigger squad to cope with European fixtures.

Signing another reliable goalscorer striker should be a top priority for them this summer.

Openda has the potential to succeed at a big Premier League club and moving to Arsenal would be an attractive option for him.

Arsenal have done well to nurture talented young attackers in recent seasons and Mikel Arteta could play a key role in the development of the Belgian as well.