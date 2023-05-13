Napoli defender Kim Min-jae appears to be a player in demand this summer.

The 26-year-old South Korean has been a key player for the Italian club and he has played an important role in the title win this season. Kim Min-jae replaced Kalidou Koulibaly at the start of the season and he has established himself as an indispensable asset for Napoli.

The South Korean’s performances have attracted the attention of the Premier League clubs and the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United are keen on securing his services.

According to journalist Ignazio Genuardi, Manchester United have currently taken the lead to sign the 26-year-old central defender at the end of the season.

However, Chelsea have recently offered players like Christian Pulisic and Kalidou Koulibaly to the Italian club in order to sweeten the deal for the South Korean.

Both Chelsea and Manchester United need to bring in central defensive reinforcements at the end of the season and Kim Min-jae would be an excellent acquisition for both clubs.

The 26-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact in the Premier League.

The South Korean will be tempted to test himself in English football and he certainly has the attributes and the physicality to succeed in the Premier League.

It remains to be seen whether Napoli are prepared to sell their best defender at the end of the season. The offer from Chelsea is certainly a tempting one and Manchester United have the resources to offer a lucrative deal as well.