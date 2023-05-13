City star wants to focus on football despite recent exit talk

Manchester City
Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan wants to focus on his football with the club amidst recent talk of him leaving for Barcelona.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano posted on Twitter that Gundogan won’t make his intentions known at the moment as City look to win the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League this season.

So far this season, the German has 10 goal contributions in 29 Premier League matches. Throughout his Man City career, he’s played nearly 300 games in all competitions.

Ilkay Gundogan celebrates a goal for Manchester City

A few days ago, 90Min.com reported that Barcelona were still confident that they could sign the midfielder this summer.

His manager Pep Guardiola has spoken very highly of Gundogan in the past, saying it’s a “pleasure” to work with him and describing him as “incredible” as quoted by the club’s website.

Losing him will certainly be big blow, as he’s been such a reliable option for Guardiola over the years, you suspect that he may look to find a replacement for him in the next transfer window.

