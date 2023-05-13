Erik ten Hag adds another Everton star to his Man United wishlist

Erik ten Hag is in the market for several positions this summer and the Man United boss has two Everton players in mind to fill two key roles.

It was reported this week by the Mirror that if Man United fail to get David de Gea’s new contract over the line, Ten Hag will move for Jordan Pickford to replace the Spanish goalkeeper.

In addition to this, Football Insider are reporting that Man United are keeping tabs on Everton midfielder Amadou Onana ahead of a potential move this summer.

The Belgian fits the profile the Dutch coach wants for his midfield but the ease in which the Manchester club could obtain the duo all depends on whether Everton get relegated or not.

The report states that Ten Hag has already given the green light to the Man United board to get a deal done for the Belgium international, who only joined the Toffees last summer.

Onana has a contract at Goodison Park until 2027, but he is prepared to push for a move this summer – especially if Everton are relegated to the Championship.

United could get a great deal for the duo upon the Merseyside club’s relegation but there is still a lot to play out before any moves can be made.