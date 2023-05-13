Erik ten Hag sets a record at Man United that not even Sir Alex Ferguson can match

There’s not too much doubt that Erik ten Hag has been one of the best things to happen to Manchester United in a while.

The Dutchman’s impact has been instant, and the turnaround in fortunes of certain players has been nothing short of sensational.

By ridding the Red Devils of Cristiano Ronaldo, ten Hag put a marker down that he wasn’t a manager to be messed with, and the consistency that United have shown throughout the 2022/23 season has been a hallmark of his.

Indeed, so successful has ten Hag been in the current campaign, that he’s actually set a new record that not even the likes of Sir Alex Ferguson can match.

According to the official Man United website, the Dutchman has become the first manager in the club’s history to win 38 games in his debut season.

It beats the previous best of 37 which was held by Jose Mourinho from the 2016/17 season.

Sir Alex doesn’t even make the top six with David Moyes coming next (2013/14, 27 wins), followed by Frank O’Farrell (1971/1972, 24 wins), Wilf McGuinness (1969/70, 23 wins) and Louis van Gaal (2014/15, 23 wins).

With four games of the season still to play, it’s an incredible achievement for ten Hag, and one that he can be rightly proud of.

When one thinks back to the final days of the Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reign and the ill-fated time spent at the club by Ralf Rangnick, it’s like chalk and cheese.