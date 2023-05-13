European giants keen to sell £30m playmaker to Leeds United

Relegation for Leeds United could hamper the future of European giants Juventus as the Serie A side have a plan to make money off the sale of Weston McKennie to the Yorkshire club.

That is according to Gazzetta dello Sport, who report that Juventus want to use the money from the sale of the American to make immediate transfers and have put a £30m price stage on the midfielder’s head.

The 24-year-old has been at Leeds since January and many expect the Juve star to stay on should the Whites remain in the Premier League.

However, that status looks severely under threat and should Leeds go down, the permanent transfer of McKennie is likely off.

The 24-year-old has not set the world on fire since moving to Elland Road and therefore, relegation would be bad news for all parties involved.