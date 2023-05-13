Jorg Schmadtke appears on course to join forces with Liverpool ahead of a pivotal upcoming summer transfer window for Jurgen Klopp’s men.

The only question that remains is to the extent of his involvement with the top four hopefuls who currently find themselves fifth in the Premier League table and relying on a last-minute collapse from one of Newcastle United or Manchester United if they are to secure top European football.

“The negotiations are very far in for Jorg Schmadtke, I heard. He thought about retiring after leaving Wolfsburg in January. He said his wife is now making the decision and if in the next three months she can’t stand him anymore he has to go out and work again,” Christian Falk exclusively revealed in his latest briefing for CaughtOffside.

“So, I think it’s not easy for him to be coming back into a full-time job in July, especially not in Germany. I heard the talks started with the idea of an external consultant position working just for transfers. This idea included just a few months, especially the summer transfer window. Now the talks are looking at something more, which is why they are taking longer than expected.

“At a minimum, it will be a consultant role. If Liverpool wants and gets more from Schmadtke – that remains to be seen.”

A swathe of reports have contradicted one another with some suggesting the former Wolfsburg employee would be set to take on an external consultancy role, whilst others have suggested a more long-term partnership and a more hands-on approach.

The lack of clarity around Fenway Sports Group’s future as custodians certainly isn’t helping matters, with it remaining unclear whether the American group foresees a full-sale occurring in the relatively near future.

Though, perhaps the lack of a clear candidate to replace Michael Edwards’ protege, Julian Ward, has motivated the Reds’ owners to source a more temporary solution in the meantime.

Whatever their rationale, it’s an appointment the Merseysiders still can’t afford to get wrong ahead of a summer window that could make or break their fortunes next term.