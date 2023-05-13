‘Huge talent’ – Erik ten Hag lauds Man United star after Wolves performance

Though it took until injury time to seal their win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Man United were good value for the three points and manager, Erik ten Hag, singled out one player for praise.

Julen Lopetegui’s side were always going to be a tough nut to crack, and but for some poor decision making by Antony, the Red Devils might have been ahead in the opening 10 minutes.

A two-goal cushion at half-time may have been a just reward for the hosts dominance if not their finishing, but as it was United had to be content with Anthony Martial’s opener as the difference between the two sides at the break.

Some super saves from Wolves keeper, Daniel Bentley, kept the Midlanders in the game, but they rarely offered anything as an attacking force at Old Trafford.

United toiled without further success, and that led to ten Hag bringing on Alejandro Garnacho on 82 minutes.

Just eleven minutes later, the young Argentinian slotted home his side’s second and took the acclaim that rang around Old Trafford.

It was a delightful cameo that earned some plaudits from his manager after the game.

“Garna scored a great goal and he did almost everything good – that will give him belief. That’s good for us for the rest of the season. He is back and he can have an impact, and that will give him confidence,” ten Hag said, in quotes obtained by the Daily Mail.

“One of the aspects of the biggest talents is, first, they take responsibility and, second, they are mature. They have the skills and the belief that they can dominate opponents and once again he did it.

“He has a big impact in many games, either when starting or coming on. He is ready and straight into the game and that is so important for the squad that you can bring in young players.

“Hopefully he will progress so quickly and he can compete for a starting position. That is his challenge.

“Making decisions, scanning situations, when to go into one-on-ones or get behind. When to go for goal or give the extra pass, or get the assist rather than to go for your own success. It’s decisions like that make a good player, a top player. That is the difference.

“But when you see it all over, he is a huge talent and is brave. He has scored a winner against Fulham (in November) and had an assist against City (in January), and now this second goal.”

With the youngster now back to fitness, it will be interesting to see whether ten Hag decides to start with him in the remaining games because he certainly changed the course of Saturday’s match.