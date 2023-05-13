Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is keen to be challenged by his new Sporting Director Jorg Schmadtke who looks set to join very soon.

Football Insider has claimed that the German will welcome differing opinions that are offered by Schmadtke.

The 59-year-old has had previous director roles with VfL Wolfsburg, 1.FC Koln and Hannover 96. He’s spent all of his working career in Germany.

With the transfer window getting underway next month, you suspect that he and Klopp will have a very busy summer ahead of them.

Liverpool have been making a surge for top four recently, after a very poor start to the season. With every team looking to improve in the next window, the Reds will have to do the same.

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Alexis Mac Allister could become one of their first signings of the summer, with Fabrizio Romano claiming that Liverpool are advancing closer to signing him. However, nothing has been agreed as of yet.

Bringing in a second mind to help Klopp with their transfer business could be a big benefit for them. As the old saying goes, two brains are better than one.