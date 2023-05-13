Liverpool ace property hunting following talk of Anfield exit this summer

Liverpool’s James Milner is said to be property hunting in Brighton as he edges close to a move to a switch to the Seagulls this summer.

According to Football Insider, this has come after Milner reached a verbal agreement with Brighton & Hove Albion. The midfielder’s contract with the Reds runs out after the season ends, making him a free agent.

Since joining in 2015, the 37-year-old has played 329 times for Liverpool so far. During his time at Anfield, he’s been asked to play a number of positions including in midfield and across the defence.

There’s no doubt he’s been a loyal servant to the club, but considering his age you suspect now is the right time to let him go.

As for Brighton, Milner could add some vital experience and provide cover in a number of areas across the pitch for the next year or so.

With his career reaching its final stages, the former Manchester City ace has achieved a number of honours. Winning the Champions League, multiple Premier League titles, two FA Cups and two League Cups.